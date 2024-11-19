VPS and DNV’s Veracity Integrate Vessels MRV Reporting Services

Maritime digital decarbonization services provider VPS has entered a partnership agreement with Veracity, DNV’s independent data platform, to streamline monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) services for offshore vessels.

The partnership will enable a transfer of validated and checked operational MRV data from VPS’ Maress system, to the Veracity data platform, where it is connected to the DNV's real-time data verification services.

By streamlining data collection, validation and verification, the integration will help shared customers simplify and secure quality of their emissions reporting and be prepared for ETS from 2027 (vessels > 5,000 GT).

“We collect all consumption data for our fleet in Maress and are excited that the validated and checked quality data in Maress automatically will flow to DNV for efficient verification. This reduces the admin related to MRV significantly for our staff,” said Sveinung Økland, Operation Manager, North Sea Shipping.

“The partner agreement and integration of Veracity and VPS’ Maress is a step in our joint mission to foster a more data-driven and connected maritime industry.

“As verified emissions data becomes central to both regulatory compliance and contractual obligations, this collaboration simplifies the reporting process, helping fleet operators like North Sea Shipping share crucial data with confidence across the value chain,” added Mikkel Skou, Executive Director at Veracity, DNV.

With new MRV regulations coming into effect on January 1, 2025, now also covering offshore vessels over 400 GT entering EU/EEA ports, VPS’ Maress system for Data-Driven Decarbonization is equipped with an MRV Reporting Module supporting data validation and checks, voyage validation and automated data transfer to Veracity by DNV.

Maress’ advanced data quality algorithms will minimize the need for verification cycles and accelerate compliance. The vessel owner receives reports including verified voyages ready for upload to Thetis MRV.

More than 600 offshore vessels, ranging from PSVs, AHTSs, OCVs, Seismic, Cable layers, WTIVs, CSOVs and more, use Maress for fuel and emission monitoring, optimisation, and reporting.