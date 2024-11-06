VPS to Establish New Lab in China

Bunker fuel testing company VPS has joins forces with Lingang New Area in Shanghai to launch a new fuel testing lab and digital decarbonization platform.

The partnership brings VPS to the Lingang New Area where it will establish a new facility to support the growth of sustainable fuel solutions including green methanol and LNG. It will provide testing, inspection and certification services.

The aim is to drive environmental sustainability by leveraging advanced technology and data insights, helping accelerate the maritime sector’s transition to cleaner fuels and greener operations.

The Lingang Special Area of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone was established five years ago. The area has attracted major industry projects including investments from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, Cmsemicon, Sunny Optical Technology, JCET and Tesla.



