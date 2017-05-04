Wagenborg Signs Multi-year Contract with Castor

Castor Marine, the Netherlands based maritime communications and IT services provider, has announced that it has been awarded a multi-year contract with Wagenborg Shipping. The contract covers the delivery of 40+ new VSAT systems with satellite Internet based on Castor’s global VSAT network, Inmarsat Fleetbroadband as back-up for the VSAT service and IT support for the vessel LAN infrastructure. Castor Marine will provide an end-to-end solution including installation and onboard support worldwide.



This setup enables Wagenborg Shipping to enhance crew welfare and ship to shore connectivity using Castor’s global Ku-band footprint.



Theo Klimp, Fleet Director at Wagenborg Shipping, said: “Increasing business and crew demand for fast and reliable internet requires an integrated IT and communication solution from a proven satellite service provider. Castor Marine is not only a satellite network operator with its own teleport facilities, but also understands and supports our IT infrastructure onboard. They are able to provide a full end-to-end solution including hardware lease, VSAT bandwidth, Inmarsat Fleetbroadband airtime and installation and support."



Ivo Veldkamp, CEO of Castor Marine, concluded: “This deal also underlines our unique selling points for the maritime market: Castor Marine not only offers highly reliable maritime Ku-band services as a network operator, but also designs and support the IT infrastructure to meet the needs of business and crew welfare applications of the most demanding customers, such as Wagenborg Shipping.”