Wallem Names Benito Director of Business Development & Marketing

August 14, 2024

Luis Benito (Photo: Wallem Group)

Ship management company Wallem Group announced it has appointed Luis Benito as its new group business development and marketing director, effective August 19, 2024.

In his new role, Benito will be responsible for driving sustainable profitable revenue growth across the group, overseeing Wallem’s business development, marketing, brand, and communications teams. He will work closely with Wallem’s Ship Management, SeaSafe, Ship Agency and Commercial Services businesses to deliver innovation, product management, marketing and sales strategies. He will report directly to John Rowley, Wallem Group CEO.

Benito has held several roles during his three decades at Lloyd’s Register, including business development manager and general manager in Korea, marine marketing director, innovation and co-creation director and most recently, customer success eecutive partner in Japan, where he managed key Tokyo-based maritime customers.

Rowley said, "Luis’s experience at Lloyds Register, his passion for innovation and service excellence, and the relationships he has built with key shipbuilders, shipowners, ship managers and related industry stakeholders, make him an ideal choice to drive the ongoing growth agenda at Wallem."

