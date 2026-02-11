Watchkeepers Could Have Avoided Collision with VHF Communication

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has released its report into the collision between the bulk carrier Polesie and the general cargo ship Verity that resulted in the sinking of the Verity with five fatalities.

The collision occurred on the morning of October 24, 2023, when the Isle of Man registered general cargo carrier Verity collided with the Bahamas registered bulk carrier Polesie in the German Bight traffic separation scheme.

The investigation found that both vessels’ watchkeepers were willing to accept inappropriately close passing distances and that when actions were taken to avoid a collision they were neither positive, made in ample time nor readily apparent to others. Very high frequency (VHF) radio use could have assisted in resolving the situation earlier.

The investigation also found that the intervention of German Bight vessel traffic services (VTS) in the final stages of the interaction was late and inappropriate given the possibility of achieving the desired response.

The damage sustained by Verity caused the vessel to sink quickly and the crew had no time to don lifejackets or immersion suits.

The key safety issues identified were:

• The International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (IRPCS) requires that action taken to avoid a collision is made in ample time, is positive and is readily apparent to the other vessel

• It is important to at all times maintain an appropriate lookout by all available means, but especially so in or near traffic separation schemes.

• VTS operators deliver a vital service to keep vessels safe, but must be aware of the timing and content of their interventions.

Safety recommendations

Recommendations have been made to both shipping companies to remind their ships’ crews to comply with the IRPCS and the standards for keeping a safe navigational watch.

The German Directorate General for Waterways and Shipping has been recommended to review its use of duplex VHF radio channels and improve guidance to its personnel on the use of International Organization for Marine Aids to Navigation communication protocols and interacting with vessels in close range of each other.

The Isle of Man Ship Registry has been recommended to propose to the IMO extensions to the voyage data recorder carriage requirements.

Andrew Moll, Chief Inspector of Marine Accidents, said: "The tragic loss of Verity and five crew was wholly avoidable. Neither vessel applied the regulations for preventing collisions diligently, and they accepted passing close to each other when there was no need to do so. Give-way vessels must take early, substantial action that is clearly visible to others and results in passing at a safe distance.

"Vessel traffic services provide vital safety information to ships using traffic separation schemes, but operators must consider whether their interventions are timely and appropriate, particularly when the outcome might be uncertain. Finally, very high frequency radio can help clarify intentions and resolve developing situations, but only if used correctly and with caution."



