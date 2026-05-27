Weathernews Launches SeaNavigator Mobile

Weathernews Inc. has launched SeaNavigator Mobile, a dedicated mobile application for iOS and Android designed to transform how shore-based operations teams monitor vessels, manage communications and confirm voyage plans.

SeaNavigator Mobile is the first version of the SeaNavigator platform built specifically for shore users. The application provides real-time vessel position monitoring, AIS-based behavioral alerts and a structured mobile workflow for receiving and confirming voyage plan notifications, replacing the ad-hoc email and phone call processes that operations teams have historically relied on to manage time-sensitive decisions.

In one documented case, a route change notification that previously required a follow-up phone call and email reply before an updated voyage plan could be sent to the vessel took approximately 24.5 hours from start to finish. With SeaNavigator Mobile, the operations manager received the notification, reviewed the proposed route change and replied directly through the app, allowing Weathernews to issue the updated plan to the vessel within 30 minutes.

SeaNavigator Mobile provides three core capabilities for shore-based operational teams:

A real-time map view of vessel positions and navigation data, giving teams immediate fleet oversight from any location.

Vessel Group organization, allowing vessels to be arranged into private or shared groups synchronized with the SeaNavigator web platform.

Notification filtering by vessel group, reducing alert volume and focusing attention on the vessels that matter most to each user.

The application's AIS-based alert system analyses vessel speed data at hourly intervals, automatically detecting two categories of abnormal behavior:

Slowdown Alerts, which are triggered when cumulative speed reduction exceeds a threshold calibrated to vessel type.

Drifting Alerts, which are triggered when speed falls below 0.5 knots for two or more consecutive hours.

Both alert types incorporate anomaly filtering to eliminate false positives and are automatically suppressed within designated port or pilot areas, providing a proactive layer of fleet awareness without requiring constant manual monitoring.

Weathernews plans to extend SeaNavigator Mobile with push notification reminders for unanswered confirmations, automatic plan transmission upon approval, off-track alerts and a request function enabling operators to submit changes to destination, speed and estimated time of arrival directly from the app.

SeaNavigator Mobile has been developed alongside SeaNavigator for Master, Weathernews' browser-based intelligent co-pilot for onboard navigation. Launched in December 2025 as the world's first conversational AI designed specifically for masters, SeaNavigator for Master uses AI-powered analysis and probabilistic weather modeling to support captains in route assessment, weather risk analysis and voyage planning – independently, at any time, and without waiting for the next email window.