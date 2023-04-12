Weeks Marine's New Hopper Dredge Goes on Sea Trials

A new trailing suction hopper dredge built by Eastern Shipbuilding Group for Weeks Marine has gone to sea trials.

The 356-foot R.B. Weeks is the second in a series of two 8,550-cubic-meter-capacity hopper dredges Eastern has built for the New Jersey-based marine construction and dredging contractor, following sister vessel Magdalen delivered in 2017.

In nearly all respects, the R.B. Weeks is identical to the Magdalen. The vessel includes an electrical power, propulsion, and dredge machinery package by Royal IHC, Wabtec Tier IV engines, along with several accommodation and crew comfort upgrades.

Launched in June 2022, the new vessel is undergoing final outfitting and trials at Eastern’s facility in Port St. Joe, Fla. On-time delivery is imminent, the builder said.

The vessel is named in honor of Weeks Marine co-founder Richard B. Weeks.

Weeks Marine was recently acquired by Kiewit, and the company and its subsidiaries are now independently branded subsidiaries of the Omaha-headquartered construction company.

R.B. Weeks

Dimensions (Overall): 356’ x 79’-6”’x 27’-3”

Designer: Royal IHC

Hopper Capacity: 8,550 yd³ (6540m3)

Main Engines: (2) Wabtec 16V250 MDC IMOIII/EPA Tier 4

Main Propulsion: (2) Wartsila CPP in Nozzles

Reduction Gears: (4) Siemens (Flender)

Bow Thruster: (1) Wartsila Fixed Pitch Tunnel Unit

Main Generators: (2) Hyundai

Auxiliary Generator: (1) Wabtec 6L250 MDC IMOIII/EPA Tier 4 / Hyundai

Emergency Generator: (1) Caterpillar C18 IMOII/EPA Tier 3

Accommodations: 26 Person

Classification: Lloyd’s Register, 100A1 Hopper Dredger, LMC, UMS

Flag & Regulatory: USA, USCG