Welding Tech: Inrotech Partners with Gullco International

The Danish provider of mobile robotic welding and adaptive multi-pass welding technologies, Inrotech has partnered with

Gullco International, a manufacturer of automated welding and cutting carriages, modular automation, and custom automation solutions.

The two companies will use their partnership to strengthen their customer offerings and market position. With this partnership, both companies combine their knowledge together and offer smart, easy-to-use automation solutions equipped with intelligent software and scanning technology for the growing need for welding automation technology, with a focus on shipbuilding, offshore plant constructions and other heavy industries.

Inrotech has specialized in the development of intelligent, adaptive robotic welding systems, especially for the construction of ships, offshore plants, wind energy plants and for the steel construction industry

One of Inrotech’ s strengths is its “self-programming” welding robots without any CAD transfer, backend engineering or programming. This approach enables the introduction of Inrotech’s robotic welding solutions in new and previously unseen areas, which have been traditionally completed using manual or semi-automatic processes.

Gullco International contributes to this cooperation by providing 70+ years of industry leading expertise in the manufacture and implementation of automation solutions. They combine this with a worldwide distribution network for welding automation equipment of oil storage tanks, pipe welding, shipbuilding and most other heavy fabrication industries.

The collaboration between Gullco International and Inrotech A/S will therefore be able to provide industries in the USA, the opportunity to fully automate their production facilities with robotic welding solutions.

The companies will continue to operate independently and service current customer and industries as before, but will work jointly on new opportunities.

The management of both companies express their expectations as follows: “We both have many years of expertise and experience in the welding industry to understand how to solve complex welding challenges for large steel structures, primarily Shipbuilding, Renewable and Heavy Industry’’