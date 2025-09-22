Westar Marine Services Appoints New Leadership

Westar Marine Services, a cornerstone of the Bay Area maritime community since 1976, has officially entered a new chapter of leadership. After more than four decades at the helm, co-owners Mary McMillan and Wendy Morrow—pioneering women in the maritime industry—are setting sail into a well-earned retirement.

McMillan and Morrow built Westar into a trusted name in marine transportation and support services, serving the San Francisco Bay and beyond with an unwavering commitment to safety, professionalism, and community. As a woman-owned business long before diversity became a buzzword, Westar stood as a rare example of leadership in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

Now, the company turns a new tide under the leadership of siblings Charley and Raymond Bell, who have acquired the business and are bringing fresh energy and a forward-looking vision to Westar’s operations. Together, the Bells and Managing Director Pat Neal aim to honor Westar’s storied past while expanding its role in the West Coast workboat market with innovation, sustainability, and workforce development at the forefront.

“We’re proud to carry on the legacy Mary and Wendy built, they’ve created something truly special here, and we’re committed to preserving that integrity while growing to meet the evolving needs of the maritime industry.

“With a renewed focus on operational excellence, environmental stewardship, and investment in next-generation maritime professionals, we are poised to steer Westar Marine Services into its next successful era.”



