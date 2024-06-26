Western Bulk Taps Frantsen to Head North Atlantic Desk

Western Bulk announced Joachim Frantsen has been appointed as the new Head of our North Atlantic desk effective September 1st, succeeding Torbjorn Gjervik who has been promoted to Group CEO.

Frantsen has more than 20 years’ experience from chartering and dry bulk and has previously been Head of our Black Sea and Mediterranean/Steel team. He joined Western Bulk as a chartering manager in January 2017, coming from the Torvald Klaveness Group as a Senior Chartering Manager.

“I´m pleased that we have so much internal talent willing to take on exciting opportunities as we are growing our company. With more than 20 years’ experience from chartering and dry bulk, Joachim is equipped with all the tools needed for the team’s continued success in serving our customers,” Gjervik said.

Western Bulks' North Atlantic desk consists of nine chartering managers working out of our offices in Oslo and Seattle, handling a volume of more than 40 vessels across the North Atlantic region.