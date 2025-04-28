Wilhelmshaven LNG Terminal 1 to Reopen After Scheduled Repair

Germany's Wilhelmshaven 1 liquefied natural gas terminal is set to reopen shortly after completing scheduled repair work on the superstructure on the jetty of its transhipment facility last week, according to a note on operator DET's website.

It said that the regasification ship Hoegh Esperanza, which waited nearby during the four days of work, had returned to its mooring at midday on April 26.

"The Esperanza will now be connected to the superstructure and will soon be able to receive the next delivery from an LNG tanker, regasify it, and feed it into the German gas grid," said the note issued by Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH.

The Lower Saxony state's port operator had been digging at the site to ensure the ongoing, necessary, water depth.

Another regasification ship, called Excelsior, was due to arrive at Wilhelmshaven on Monday, providing the site with a second LNG import option, DET announced on Friday.

DET charters ships at the LNG terminals of Wilhelmshaven, Brunsbuettel and Stade, which the Berlin government commissioned during the height of Europe's energy crisis in 2022.

(Reuters)