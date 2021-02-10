Wille Named President of All American Marine

Bellingham, Wash. shipbuilder All American Marine (AAM) has promoted Ron Wille to the role of president.

AAM's business development manager since 2018, Wille brings to the role considerable maritime industry experience, having previously managed and directed large company operations. He has also worked on tugboats that specialized in commercial towing and ship assist in Southcentral Alaska. Of particular note, while Wille worked at Kenai Fjords Tours in Seward, Alaska, the company purchased and operated three AAM hydrofoil-assisted catamarans.

A licensed merchant mariner, Wille holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Oakland University in Rochester, Mich.

As president of AAM, Wille will continue to explore new business opportunities, oversee existing and hire new staff, and increase his role in vessel contracting, taking over some of the responsibilities held by Matt Mullett, owner of All American Marine, who will continue to serve as CEO and special advisor to the management team.

"During my initial interview with Matt Mullett, he indicated he is always considering the future and how the business can be taken to the next level. In this situation the future will mean a decreased day-to-day role for him at AAM as he pursues additional time with his family and his many other interests," Wille said. "Matt has had a tremendously successful business career and has built not only a thriving business but an exceptional team here at AAM."