William Hackett: New Digital Solutions

William Hackett, a global supplier of safety-critical lifting, rigging and chain solutions, is expanding its customer offering with new digital solutions.

The UK-based manufacturer is adding RFID chips to its popular Hack8 and Hack10 chain sling assembly tags. These digital records provide a more durable and reliable method of accessing documentation, helping to improve industry safety.

Using NFC technology, riggers and other users can benefit from quick access to key product information. They simply scan the tag with their mobile phone and view the information via the updated William Hackett app. The app is free to download from the Apple app store and Google Play.

Benefits include fast access to Declaration of Conformity certificates, including serial numbers, item codes, WLL and date of manufacture. Users can also view the manufacturer’s essential safe use instructions. In addition, the app saves recently scanned tags for future reference. The updated app also retains its former functionality with the sling calculator, which helps operators to design new sling assemblies.

The technology in the RIFD chips also allows users to upload the assemblies into their own asset management platforms. This enables easier asset management from one source, rather than data silos or multiple accounts and log-ins.

William Hackett has developed the technology in response to growing customer demand. The company will integrate RFID chips into all its Hack8 and Hack10 assemblies manufactured in the UK—and is promising that digitalization of more products will follow.

William Hackett is launching its new RFID capability with a digital campaign, highlighting the new capability and the functionality of the app. This includes a short instructional video to give users the confidence to get started with the app.