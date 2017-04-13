Marine Link
Wilson Sons to Build Tugs for Saam Smit

April 13, 2017

Wilson Sons Limited announces to its shareholders that the shipyard subsidiary Wilson Sons Estaleiros Ltda, has signed a contract to construct two azimuth tugboats for Saam Smit Towage do Brasil S.A. (Saam Smit), to be delivered within twenty months of payment of the first installment of each vessel.

 
The vessels have a length of 24 meters and a beam of 11 meters with bollard pull of 70 metric tons. Damen Gorinchem Shipyards, who designed the projects, have been working with Wilson Sons in Brazil for more than 20 years.
 
The Director of Wilson Sons Shipyards, Adalberto Souza confirmed, “The signature of this contract reinforces the competitive offering that Wilson Sons has for the execution and delivery of quality of vessels, against a backdrop of the notably difficult moment for the Brazilian naval industry.”
 
A firm order book of the shipyard increases to six tugboat, being four for Saam Smit and another two for Wilson Sons towage.
