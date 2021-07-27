Marine Link
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Wind Boost: MOL Plans to Install Sails on Cranes of Dry Bulk Vessels

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 27, 2021

Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping giant Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) is working on a project for research and development of a sail (Delta Sail) that can be mounted on ships' cargo handling cranes and similar equipment to boost propulsion force.

MOL's subsidiary MOL Drybulk, Oshima Shipbuilding, and Iknow Machinery are part of the R&D project which aims to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from vessels while underway, by unfurling the sail placed on ship such as triangular parts of existing cargo handling cranes to use offshore winds to provide additional propulsion force.

"Many MOL Drybulk-operated vessels are equipped with cargo handling cranes, and the company plans to study the installation of the Delta Sail on a broad range of ship types, such as bulkers, wood chip carriers, and multi-purpose vessels," MOL said.

Image of the crane and Delta Sail

