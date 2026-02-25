WinGD, HHI Complete Landmark Approval Tests on Ammonia Marine Engine

Swiss marine power company WinGD has completed both Type Approval Testing (TAT) and Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT) of its ammonia-fueled two-stroke marine engine, marking a milestone in efforts to decarbonize shipping.

The test programs were completed in January 2026 on the X52DF-A-1.0 engine at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ Engine & Machinery (HHI-EMD) facility in South Korea. The tests were witnessed by classification society Lloyd’s Register together with representatives from major classification societies, under the supervision of EXMAR.

The 52-bore engine will be installed on a 46,000 cubic meter LPG/ammonia carrier on order for EXMAR. The vessels are expected to become the first ammonia-fueled gas carriers to enter commercial service.

The X-DF-A engine uses high-pressure ammonia injection supplemented by a pilot fuel dose of around five percent at full load. According to WinGD, the engine delivers load handling, dynamic response and fuel efficiency on par with equivalent diesel-fueled X-Engines in both ammonia and diesel operating modes.

WinGD said the multi-year development and testing program demonstrated strong performance, with nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions during ammonia operation well below those generated during diesel use. The company also reported negligible nitrous oxide (N2O) contribution to the overall greenhouse gas emissions footprint.

To remind, WinGD secured an early orderbook of around 30 X-DF-A engines across multiple vessel segments, including gas and bulk carriers, tankers and container vessels.

“Completing Type Approval Testing and Factory Acceptance Testing with our joint development partner HHI-EMD represents a major technical milestone in the development of ammonia-fuelled two-stroke propulsion. As first movers, we are addressing a completely new fuel landscape, where safety, control and system integration are paramount. We have developed an engine that has been well proven to be safe and efficient by tackling, one by one, all the technical challenges we faced,” said Sotiris Topaloglou, Global Head of Testing & Validation at WinGD.

“By successfully completing the world’s first Type Approval Testing and Factory Acceptance Testing, processes that require a high level of precision throughout both manufacturing and testing, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has demonstrated its technological leadership in the next-generation eco-friendly marine engine market. We will continue to lead the decarbonization of maritime transport by delivering high-quality, environmentally friendly marine engines,” added Minho Kang, Head of Marine Engine & Machinery Technical Section at HHI-EMD.