WinGD to Integrate Hybrid Energy Systems on NYK's Car Carrier Quartet

WinGD, an engine maker for the merchant shipping industry, has won a contract to integrate hybrid energy systems on four newbuild car carriers for Japanese owner NYK Line.

The company said the order further expanded its portfolio of future-ready power solutions for companies navigating shipping’s energy transition.

The four pure car and truck carriers (PCTC) will run on LNG, with WinGD’s 7X62DF-2.1 two-stroke engines coupled with shaft generators, DC-links and battery systems.

WinGD said it has optimized spinning reserves, peak shaving, and energy flow to run the main engine constantly at its sweet spot while avoiding inefficient generator loads. WinGD will be responsible for the system integration and system-level energy management, through WinGD’s new Hybrid Control System.

The vessels will be built by China Merchants JinLing Shipyard (Nanjing) for delivery in 2023. They are expected to be assigned to transport vehicles mainly between Europe and the Middle East.

"Combined with other ship design enhancements, the LNG-battery configuration is expected to cut overall CO2 equivalent emissions by around 40% compared to conventionally powered vessels operating on heavy fuel oil, taking them beyond IMO’s 2030 target for cutting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions," WinGD said.

"Battery hybrid technology improves fuel efficiency and emissions by mitigating main engine and electrical generator load fluctuations,” said Keita Fukunaga, Deputy Manager/ Ship Design Team/ Technical Group at NYK LINE. “This project is an important step in our plan to replace current vessels to newly built LNG-fuelled PCTCs, reducing the fleet’s carbon intensity by 50% by 2050. We are delighted to contract with WinGD to integrate this innovative power and propulsion arrangement.”

WinGD Program Portfolio Manager Digital & Hybrid Stefan Goranov added: “An appropriately controlled hybrid energy system is emerging as one of the most cost-effective solutions for deep-sea vessels to meet future environmental targets, combining the high efficiency of low-speed two-stroke engines with optimally sized electric drives, machines, and energy storage units. This important landmark showcases WinGD’s core engine development expertise and the extensive investments we have been making to understanding how to optimize the operational characteristics of integrated hybrid systems.”





