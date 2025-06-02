WinGD Launches Global Service

WinGD has launched its global service offer, expanding the original parts supply, in-service support and technical advisory it currently delivers during the engine warranty period across the entire vessel lifecycle.

Global Service by WinGD will support ship operators by maximizing the profit-making potential of their engines and vessels, maintaining optimal efficiency and extending the compliant lifetime of their assets.

Global Service by WinGD complements the full lifecycle support already offered to global WinGD users through digital optimization, hybrid energy integration and management, and crew training solutions.

To develop a service offer that fully meets customer expectations, WinGD has partnered with key engine users on service programme pilots. Working directly with vessels in operation, the service business has been designed from the perspective of a global customer prioritizing responsiveness and reliability. To achieve this, the service offer will be supported by experienced personnel stationed around the globe, technical support centred in Switzerland and Asia, and spare parts deployed from warehouse locations worldwide.

The service offer will be available to all customers of a WinGD designed engine.