WinGD Secures First Hybrid Integration Job for Wind-Assisted Vessels

Swiss marine power company WinGD has secured a contract to integrate hybrid power and energy systems on four 113,600 DWT, wind-assisted tankers under construction for Union Maritime (UML).

The agreement marks the first time that WinGD’s X-EL Integrated Energy solution will be deployed with wind-assisted propulsion systems, with the aim of ensuring optimal use of power generated by the main engine and the sails onboard.

The vessels will be built by Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry, with WinGD configuring the hybrid power system, installing a shaft generator for the main engines, coupled with the WinGD X-EL energy management system.

The system will optimize the power and electrical distribution between the engines, shaft generator in a power-take out mode and sails, allowing for efficient energy use in extended ranges and all operating conditions.

The vessels are also the first on which WinGD will apply its integrated energy system to third-party main engines.

“Our expertise in system integration and control of two-stroke-based hybrid energy systems enable us to optimize the efficiency and reliability of operations of a vessel with wind-assisted propulsion. UML’s new vessels will be a showcase for the efficiencies that can be achieved through holistic energy management based around the main engine,” said Stefan Goranov, WinGD’s Head of Integrated Energy Solutions.

“Our ambition is to build the most energy efficient vessels on the market and we believe wind-assisted propulsion is a key element in achieving that. So too is effective energy management across the vessel.

“WinGD’s X-EL solution, managing overall energy use while using the fuel-efficient main engine to generate auxiliary electrical power, will be an important contributor to the efficiency of these vessels,” added Bhuvnesh Dogra, Union Maritime Limited Head of Technical.