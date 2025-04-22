WiseStella: AI-Powered Behavioral Competency Tool Helps Tanker Company Secure Charter

WiseStella has announced that its technology has played a pivotal role in helping a globally trading tanker operator secure a landmark charter agreement with a prominent oil major.

By using the WiseStella’s Behavioral Competency Assessment Tool (BCA) prior to a TMSA audit, the tanker crews were able to demonstrate behavioral competencies beyond standard expectations, resulting in the ship manager being recognized for Best Practice by the oil major.

The TMSA review highlighted the undisclosed operator’s robust processes for managing organizational change, implementing new regulations and technologies, and ensuring its ship and shore-based teams are equipped to handle complex operational scenarios.

The oil major’s auditors noted that the company’s use of the BCA tool went "beyond normal expectations," enabling it to create customized assessment scenarios, track individual and fleet-wide performance trends, and benchmark its management systems and practices against industry standards. This is particularly important as the way teams interact with each other, the company’s management systems and procedures, and ship operations are evaluated as part of the Tanker Management and Self-Assessment process.

However, although the importance of behavioral competency is gaining traction amongst the industry, assessment of such soft skills is proven to be problematic without having specific Human Factor expertise and without adopting a systematic approach. Wise BCA Tool is developed to help shipping companies address both.

In addition to supporting TMSA requirements, the BCA tool can also help tanker operators adapt to new SIRE 2.0 regime, said WiseStella co-founder Ferhat Abul.

The operator, which manages a fleet of more than ten chemical tankers, plans to continue expanding its use of the WiseStella platform, including exploring additional modules for fleet optimization, compliance management, and data-driven decision making.