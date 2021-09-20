World First ‘Exposed’ Fish Farm Features Fiber Optic Structural Stress Monitoring

Ocean Farm 1 operator SalMar and DNV engage Light Structures to deliver precise data for decision support and long-term planning

Salmar ASA and Light Structures AS entered an agreement for delivery of a Fiber Bragg Grating technology (FBG)-based structural monitoring system for installation on the Ocean Farm 1 aquaculture facility, located in open water near Frohavet on Norway’s west coast.

Making its debut on what is touted as the first ever ‘offshore fish farm’ in 2017, Ocean Farm 1 is a full-scale pilot facility designed to verify the biological and technological aspects of offshore fish farming. The exposed fish farm concept introduces tangible benefits to the aquaculture workflow, not least with the ability to raise healthier fish due to the continuous flow of water an offshore location enables. Ocean Farm 1 features six huge nets arranged in a circular floating structure, with a total capacity for 1.6 million Salmon.

In order to provide more precise structural stress and fatigue data for lifecycle research conducted by Ocean Farm 1 technology partner DNV, SalMar tasked Light Structures to deliver a customized monitoring system using its SENSFIBTM technology in August 2021.

“We have delivered tailored structural stress monitoring solutions using the FBG methodology to over 300 vessels of varying size and type,” said Ernad Sehic, Senior International Sales Manager, Light Structures. “The custom project nature of our work with large ships and specialist vessels demonstrates our ability to adapt SENSFIBTM to unique structures like the Ocean Farm 1. The data will contribute to optimized condition-based maintenance and support further offshore aquaculture developments.”

Light Structures’ SENSFIBTM fiber optic stress and fatigue monitoring system will be delivered to Ocean Farm 1 at the end of September 2021. Installation – without the need for any hot works – will start soon after and the system is expected to be operational early in October.