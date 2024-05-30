World Fuel Services Director Accepts Key CIMAC Appointment

World Fuel Services has announced that John Stirling, the company’s Director, Marine Technical, has accepted a key position at CIMAC, the International Council on Power, Drives and Propulsion. He will take over the vacant position of Secretary of CIMAC’s WG7 working group.

The association has recently refocused from providing a technical forum for conventional diesel engine expertise, to include all new types of energy, and is now a fully pledged alternative energy association, covering innovation and best practices in power, drives and propulsion.

World Fuel is committed to fostering collaboration to drive development and sustainability throughout the marine industry, and this appointment further emphasizes this commitment. For more than 20 years, the World Fuel Services marine technical team has had representation in a number of key industry working groups.

Stirling said: “We believe the cultivation of collaboration among industry players is central to navigating the path to a high-quality fuel market, and a greener shipping industry. Knowledge can be proactively shared, thereby promoting best practices in not only bunker fuel operations, but also energy and emissions management. This is critical as new fuels and fuel specifications enter the market. I am delighted to accept this important role at CIMAC and use all my experience to support both the industry and CIMAC transition.”

The Marine Technical unit of World Fuel also participates as a member in various work groups and specialized Sub Groups at the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). Other marine industry associations where World Fuel are members include the Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF); the International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA); ISSC – solutions for sustainable and deforestation-free supply chains; and the European Waste-based and Advanced Biofuels Association (EWABA). The company is also represented on the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB) members platform, contributing to the development of guidance for sustainable marine fuels.

The technical team, through its participation in the above groups and associations, also supports the increasingly complex emission regulation discussions ongoing at both the IMO (International Maritime Organization) and the EU (European Union).



