World’s Fastest Autonomous Interceptor Unveiled

A high-tech autonomous interceptor vessel—said to be the world's fastest—is set to make its debut next week in Saudi Arabia.

French group CMN NAVAL will demonstrate the UHSI32 at the World Defense Show from March 6-9, in Riyadh, showcasing its ability to execute autonomous transit missions, pattern autonomy and dynamic collision avoidance while being operated via over-the-horizon network connectivity almost anywhere in the world.

The autonomous abilities and features has been developed by CMN in cooperation with Sea Machines Robotics. A Raytheon command and control system will help analyze, track and compile data.

The UHSI32 combines multiple mission capabilities with high-speed performance (over 45 knots) and an extended patrol period of three days. With a length of 32 meters and beam of 7 meters, missions include maritime security, search-and-rescue (SAR), insertion, surveillance and protection of assets at sea.

"The UHSI32 is the first high-speed interceptor in its class which incorporates autonomous technology. We will continue to collaborate with world leaders in specific fields to push the boundaries of innovations and to become the world’s most advanced and sustainable shipbuilder,” said Fadi S. Pataq of CMN NAVAL.

“As a leading developer of autonomous control systems, Sea Machines brings innovation to the global security and defense sectors,” said Frank Relou, business development manager, EMEA, for Sea Machines. “This collaboration with CMN Naval represents the intersection of commercial and government sectors, and the capabilities of autonomous technology. We continue to prove the capabilities of our technology on the world stage, and we look forward to demonstrating its value once more at the World Defense Show.”