‘World’s First’ Ammonia Dual-Fuel Ocean Carriers Named in South Korea

Belgian shipowner Exmar has named two ocean-going ammonia dual-fuel midsize gas carriers, said to be the world’s first, marking a milestone in the development of low-emission shipping.

The two vessels, ANTWERPEN and ARLON, were built in South Korea in cooperation with HD Hyundai as part of a multi-year development programme.

Each vessel has a cargo capacity of about 46,000 cubic metres, including 45,000 cubic metre cargo tanks and two 500 cubic metre deck tanks. The design incorporates an extended hull and increased beam to boost cargo intake compared with standard vessels.

The ships are equipped with ammonia dual-fuel propulsion systems, enabling CO2 emission reductions of up to 90% during navigation, while also allowing cargo to be used as fuel.

Exmar said the project involved collaboration with multiple partners, including Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, WinGD and Lloyd's Register, with propulsion systems undergoing extensive testing.

The company said it worked with regulators and classification bodies to support the development of guidelines under the International Maritime Organization framework for the use of ammonia as fuel on gas carriers.

Exmar said the vessel design incorporates safety features developed through risk assessments and technical reviews, supported by operational input from its seafarers.

The naming of the vessels marks a milestone in Exmar’s ammonia and LPG shipping activities, as the industry explores alternative fuels to reduce emissions.