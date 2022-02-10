World’s First IMO Type-B Tank VLEC Named in Houston

Ineos' new ethane carrier, said to be the world's largest and first with IMO type-B tanks, was named Pacific Ineos Belstaff at a ceremony in Houston.

The 230-meter-long, 99,000-cubic-meter-capacity very large ethane carrier (VLEC) was built by China's Jiangnan Shipyard and will be operated by Pacific Gas, primarily for the transport of U.S. ethane to China and Europe. The ABS-classed ship, which is the first in the world to feature newly designed IMO type-B tanks that fit closely to the external shape of the vessel for optimized vessel capacity, is also capable of carrying other products such as ethylene and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Launched in September 2021 and delivered in December, the ship was formally named Thursday by Fran Millar, CEO of Ineos' Belstaff clothing brand.

David Thompson, CEO of Ineos Trading & Shipping, said, “Today’s ceremony is another major milestone in the expansion of Ineos’ shipping and trading capabilities. As always at INEOS we have innovated and invested in the future, so I am delighted that we now operate the world’s largest VLEC and I look forward to this vessel transporting vital feedstocks for years to come.”

With the addition of Pacific Ineos Belstaff, the Ineos' ethane fleet currently stands at 11 vessels, including three VLECs and eight ‘dragon’ ships, which have been regularly transporting ethane across the Atlantic for over five years. A fourth VLEC, is set to launch this Spring.