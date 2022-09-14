World’s First Methanol-powered Newcastlemax Bulker Gets ABS AIP

A design for the world’s first methanol-powered Newcastlemax bulk carrier has received approval in principle (AIP) from classification society ABS.

Developed by CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding CO., LTD and China Ship Design & Research Center Co., Ltd (CSDC), the dual-fuel, 210,000 dwt vessel is also equipped with the methanol tank capacity to fully meet endurance requirements on methanol fuel alone.

“Methanol as marine fuel is a promising fuel with the potential to support the industry’s journey to low- and zero-carbon operations. ABS is involved in multiple methanol-fueled projects, with leading operators all over the world. We are pleased to use our insight and experience to support this innovative bulk carrier design,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering and Technology.

“As early as 2016, CSDC realized the feasibility of methanol as a decarbonization fuel for ships and carried out relevant design and research continuously. In the research and development of this ship, we used our knowledge and experiences to make the ship have a good technical maturity and high reliability. We hope to bring more commercial and social value to our customers while continuously improving ship technology,” said Yu Dexin, General Manager of CSDC.