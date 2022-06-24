World's Largest Containership Ever Alot Delivered in China

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

Chinese shipbuilders have handed over the 24,000 TEU capacity Ever Alot to Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen Marine.

The newbuild, built by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), is said to be the new world's largest containership. The vessel is 399.99 meters long and 61.5 meters wide, with a deck area of 24,000 square meters and a cargo compartment that's 33.2 meters deep.

Once in operation, it will service routes between Europe and the Far East.

The ABS-classed Ever Alot is the seventh ship delivered in Evergreen Marine's series of 13 Evergreen A class ultra-large containerships and the first in the world over 24,000 TEU.

The six previously delivered Evergreen A class mega ships are 23,992 TEU, all built by Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea.

Hudong-Zhonghua is currently building nine 24,000 TEU ultra-large containerships, including three more Evergreen A class vessels.

CSSC's Jiangnan Shipyard in China will also deliver two 24,000 TEU Evergreen A class ships.