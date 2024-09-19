Wärtsilä to Convert Engines on Chevron’s LNG Carriers to Cut Methane Emissions

Technology group Wärtsilä, in partnership with Chevron Shipping Company, plans to convert one engine on six of Chevron Transport Corporation LNG Carriers from dual-fuel (DF) to spark gas (SG) operation to reduce methane emissions.

The conversions are intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by lowering methane slip in support of Chevron Shipping’s broader efforts to reduce the carbon intensity of its operations.

The ‘marine industry first’ was made possible after two years of collaboration between the companies.

Wärtsilä’s 50DF to SG conversion project is designed to modify the engines in service to operate as SG, using spark ignition versus diesel pilot fuel to initiate combustion. This enables a more optimized combustion process, thereby reducing the methane slip and improving efficiency.

LNG, when burned as a fuel, results in small amounts of methane that may not fully combust leading to methane escaping into the atmosphere, referred to as methane slip.

Methane exists in the atmosphere for a shorter time than CO₂ but traps approximately 25–30 times more heat over a 100-year period.

"Chevron Shipping aims to reduce methane emissions intensity of our LNG fleet in support of a lower carbon future. We are pleased to collaborate with Wärtsilä in this industry first. This demonstrates steps we are taking to reduce the carbon intensity of marine transportation,” said Barbara Pickering, President of Chevron Shipping.

"This innovative project represents a notable step forward on the road to advancing lower carbon fleets. Wärtsilä has an extensive track-record in reducing methane slip from LNG-fuelled engines, not only as newbuild solutions, but also through retrofitting existing installations,” added Roger Holm, President of Wärtsilä Marine & Executive Vice President at Wärtsilä Corporation.