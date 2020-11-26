Wärtsilä to Deliver Hybrid Propulsion Solutions for Misje Bulk Carrier Trio

Finnish marine equipment and technology provider Wärtsilä has won a contract to deliver an integrated hybrid propulsion solution for three new Misje Rederi bulk carriers.

Wärtsilä said its extensive experience in marine hybrid propulsion solutions "will enable a greatly decreased emissions footprint for three newbuild eco-friendly 5,000 dwt bulk carriers."

The 90 meters long ships are being built at the Colombo Dockyard in Sri Lanka for Misje Eco Bulk, a unit of Norway based Misje Rederi group.

"The fully integrated Wärtsilä Hybrid Solution will enable the vessels to sail in and out of port, and to perform cargo operations, completely emissions-free," Wärtsilä said. The order includes an option for an additional three vessels.

The vessels are designed to be converted to full zero-emissions operation as the technology develops.

“This newbuild project is in line with our ambition to have one of the world’s cleanest and most sustainable fleets. Our collaboration with Wärtsilä, and their deep understanding and know-how of hybrid technology, make this ambition achievable, and we see great benefit in this very strong integrated solution to us as the owner from a lifecycle perspective,” says Roald Misje, Technical Manager, Misje Rederi.

The Wärtsilä scope of supply includes a Wärtsilä 20 main engine, the Wärtsilä NOx Reducer (NOR), the power transmission system, the controllable pitch propeller (CPP), The Wärtsilä ProTouch bridge control system, the electrical and automation systems, the hybrid battery solutions, energy management system (EMS), transformers, motors and shaft line.

According to Wärtsilä, the EMS functions as the ‘brain’ in the Wärtsilä Hybrid solution optimizing the energy flows between the different power sources, storage, and consumers to achieve the highest efficiency possible.

Delivery of the equipment will start in autumn 2021, and the first of the three ships is scheduled to enter service in mid-2022. The subsequent vessels will be delivered at four-month intervals.