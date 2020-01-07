Wärtsilä EGC Gets CCS Type Approval

Wärtsilä’s Exhaust Gas Cleaning (EGC) system has been Type Approved by the China Classification Society (CCS).

This follows the order for the system from Dalian Shipbuilding Industry for installation onboard the ‘New Treasure’, a new Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC). The ship is being built for Associated Maritime of Hong Kong, part of the China Merchants Energy Shipping group.

Full scale testing was carried out after its shipboard installation was completed, and the relevant data was reviewed and reported by Dalian Maritime University, as an independent third party. The process involved a review of the design, and a check of the fabrication of the scrubber tower itself to verify that it is in accordance with all the CCS class and quality requirements.

The order for the Wärtsilä system was placed in August 2018, and the equipment was delivered to the yard in July 2019.