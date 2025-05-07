Wärtsilä Introduces CCS Solution for Maritime Industry

Technology group Wärtsilä has made its carbon capture solution (CCS) commercially available to the global maritime industry, aimed at accelerating the decarbonization of shipping.

According to Wärtsilä’s tests, the new ‘Wärtsilä Carbon capture solution’ is proven to reduce vessel CO2 emissions by up to 70%, providing ship owners with an immediate solution to meet increasingly stringent environmental regulations.

The ability to capture CO2 from ship exhaust systems will have a major impact on the industry’s efforts to reduce GHG emissions, taking into account the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) 2050 reduction target.

The launch follows the successful installation of the world’s first comprehensive, full-scale solution onboard Solvang’s Clipper Eris, where the technology captures emissions from all exhaust gas sources.

Earlier this year, Wärtsilä installed its CCS technology onboard the 21,000 m3 ethylene carrier for full scale testing and optimization. The solution, which has been in operation since the Clipper Eris set sail from Singapore in February 2025, will support Solvang’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable maritime operations.

“CCS is a game-changer for the maritime industry, and we are already seeing huge interest in the market for this solution. Ahead of shipping’s net-zero targets, this new technology complements the industry’s ongoing efforts to dramatically reduce emissions from vessels and prevent stranded assets,” said Håkan Agnevall, President and CEO of Wärtsilä.

“While the shipping sector continues to explore options for lessening its environmental impact, CCS provides a significant shortcut for achieving meaningful sustainability.

“Solvang has been at the forefront of advocating for, and adapting to, new technologies such as CCS for our deep-sea fleet. As one of the more promising solutions for marine decarbonization, it was important for us to team up with an experienced and trusted partner such as Wärtsilä and we are excited at the potential its CCS offering will bring to our business,” added Edvin Endresen, CEO of Solvang.