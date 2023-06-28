Wärtsilä, Qtagg Launch Retrofit Solution for Marine Engine Governor System

Finland-based marine technology firm Wärtsila said Wednesday it had launched an innovative retrofit solution for its marine engine governor system in collaboration with Swedish marine green tech company Qtagg.

The solution is designed to extend the lifespan of a ship’s propulsion control system, while simultaneously enhancing the vessel’s overall efficiency.

Wartsila's Wärtsilä Automation, Navigation and Control Systems (ANCS) business is collaborating with Qtagg in this project.

"ANCS’s marine governor systems help regulate and control engine speed. They manage the fuel supply under all operating conditions, including fluctuating engine load caused by rough seas or changes in weight. The retrofit solution comprises digital engine governors and advanced AI eco-driving systems. The system reduces fuel consumption and emissions, while significantly raising operating efficiency," Wärtsila explained.

The retrofit solution combines ANCS’s extensive experience and expertise in propulsion control systems, with Qtagg’s proprietary software and marine automation skills. It can be applied to a broad range of vessels, including Ro-Ro, Ro-Pax, and cargo ships, Wärtsilä said.

“This collaboration reflects the marine industry’s efforts to achieve greater efficiencies and decarbonized operations. Our two companies are leaders in their fields, and by leveraging our capabilities, we are able to offer a state-of-the-art solution that supports these ambitions,” said Christian Skytte, Head of Product Automation Systems at Wärtsilä ANCS.

“We are pleased to be cooperating closely with Wärtsilä in this important project,” commented Tomas Lindqvist, CEO at Qtagg. “The shipping industry is highly motivated to find ways to raise efficiency levels and lower emissions. We have simplified the process, allowing captains and operators to stay in control. The digitalisation of the propulsion control system will help determine CII ratings, while enabling predictable arrival times.” The company has already booked orders for two retrofit systems.

Qtagg is a marine green tech company minimizing fuel consumption for vessels by providing automated systems for propulsion control. The system is said to optimize every voyage using Qtagg's software for fuel savings and on-time arrival with desired CII rating.

"The captains and operators can execute their priorities and optimize fuel economy, cut emissions, and arrive on time, every time," a press release issued Wednesday reads.