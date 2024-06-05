Wärtsilä Set to Deliver Emissions-Cutting Tech for CMA CGM Ferries

Technology group Wärtsilä has secured a deal to supply engines, fuel gas supply system and thrusters for two new Ropax ferries being built for French operator La Méridionale, a subsidiary of CMA CGM.

The vessels, which have been specifically designed to minimize emissions, are to be built at the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai), and will operate between Marseille and Corsica.

For each ship, Wärtsilä will supply two 12-cylinder, one 10-cylinder and one 8-cylinder Wärtsilä 31DF engines.

The two ferries will benefit from Wärtsilä’s NextDF technology, which will be implemented in the Wärtsilä 31DF engines.

Whilst operating on LNG, the NextDF version of the Wärtsilä 31DF further reduces methane emissions and nitrogen oxide (NOx), compared to the already emission-efficient standard Wärtsilä 31DF.

The scope of Wärtsilä’s supply for this contract also includes the Wärtsilä LNGPac, a fuel gas supply system for LNG-fueled ships, as well as Wärtsilä’s thrusters.

The 180-metre-long ships will be able to accommodate 1,000 passengers as well as cargo freight.

The Wärtsilä equipment for these ferries is scheduled to be delivered in mid- 2025, with the ferries expected to enter service during the first half of 2027.

“The design of these two Ropax vessels reflects our commitment to reducing the carbon footprint within our own fleet. These will be among the most energy-efficient, low-emission ships in operation globally, and we value the support from Wärtsilä, whose technology and solutions help make this ambition possible,” said Xavier Leclercq, Vice-President, CMA Ships, CMA CGM.