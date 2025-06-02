Wärtsilä to Set Up New Logistics Center for US Customers

Technology group Wärtsilä has announced an expansion of its U.S. and North American footprint with the establishment of the Houston Logistics Center (HLC), located at the company’s North American headquarters in Texas.

Set to become operational in summer 2025, the HLC is designed to support Wärtsilä’s customer base and growing fleet of operating engine power plants across the United States.

The facility will enable faster delivery of engine inspection-dependent and critical components for Wärtsilä’s wide variety of power generation solutions, ensuring reduced downtime and enhanced responses during maintenance activities or unexpected operational interruptions for its customers.

By housing these materials locally, the HLC enhances Wärtsilä’s ability to quickly respond to urgent customer needs and provide U.S. customers with timely access to engine parts.

“The launch of the HLC underscores our long-term commitment to the U.S. market and marks a significant milestone in our mission to meet the region’s growing power needs with speed, precision, and reliability. The new HLC, combined with the strength of our Houston Expertise Center, deepens our ability to deliver fast, local, and comprehensive support to power plant operators across the U.S,” said Risto Paldanius, Vice President, Americas, Wärtsilä Energy.