Wärtsilä, Sinocrew Launch Advanced Maritime Training Centre in China

Finnish technology group Wärtsilä and Sinocrew Maritime Services have inaugurated an advanced maritime simulation and training centre in Beihai, China, to support the next generation of seafarers in the Asian cruise industry and advance the adoption of decarbonization technologies.

The Beihai International Seafarer Training Center (BISTC) will provide simulation-based training focused on cruise ship operations and sustainable maritime practices. The project aims to equip seafarers with skills needed for the transition to alternative marine fuels and more energy-efficient operations.

The partners also signed a framework Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the first Maritime Advancement in Simulation, Technology and R&D Services (MASTERS) program site in China.

Wärtsilä said the Beihai center represents a key international facility serving the wider ASEAN region and features high-fidelity Wärtsilä simulators and specialised training solutions. It is designed as a model for future maritime education and international cooperation in advanced simulation-based training.

“Together with Wärtsilä’s expertise and support, we are creating a world-class, international centre of excellence, not merely training seafarers, but preparing them for the future of cruise sector shipping. This involves familiarization with the coming wave of decarbonization technologies, including those related to future alternative marine fuels. Ultimately, our aim is to build an innovative, sustainable maritime talent ecosystem,” said Captain Wang Jixuan, Founder and Chairman of Sinocrew Maritime Services.

According to Wärtsilä, the facility will deliver tailored training courses, technical assistance, and long-term service and maintenance support to ensure the technology remains state-of-the-art.

“Our cooperation with Sinocrew will help enable the safe adoption of the new technologies that decarbonisation requires. Seafarers trained on Wärtsilä's high-fidelity simulators will be more proficient in fuel-efficient voyage planning, engine optimisation, and smooth port operations,” added Johan Ekvall, Director of Simulation & Training at Wärtsilä Marine.