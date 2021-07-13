Wärtsilä Wins Multi-engine Order for New Italian Ferry

Wärtsilä said it will provide the main and auxiliary engines, as well as the fuel storage and supply system, for a new Italian ferry designed to operate on liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The vessel is under construction at the Sefine shipyard in Turkey and has been ordered by Caronte & Tourist Isole Minori, based in Milazzo, Italy.

The 109.98-meter-long ferry will be capable of accommodating 800 passengers and up to 115 cars on two vehicle decks. Expected to be delivered in 2023, the vessel will mainly operate between Milazzo in Sicily and the Aeolian islands.

The order with Wärtsilä, placed in the first quarter of 2021, comprises two Wärtsilä 34DF dual-fuel main engines, two Wärtsilä 20DF dual-fuel auxiliary engines, two Wärtsilä Gas Valve Units and a Wärtsilä LNGPac fuel storage, supply and control system. The equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard in spring 2022.

“The flexibility of our dual-fuel technology is important for ferry operators because of the importance of redundancy. Should, for any reason, LNG be not available, the engine can switch to a conventional fuel in milliseconds, and the ferry schedule remains uninterrupted,” said Giammario Meloni Senior Sales Manager, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

The new ferry showing the layout for where the Wärtsilä engines will be installed. (Image: NAOS)