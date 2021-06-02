Marine Link
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Wärtsilä Wins VLGC Cargo Handling Systems Order

June 2, 2021

Image courtesy Wärtsilä

Wärtsilä was contracted to supply another of its gas cargo handling systems. The order was placed by Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) in April 2021. The Wärtsilä system will be installed in a 91,000 cbm capacity Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) vessel being built for a tanker operator.

The system includes a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) reliquefaction system for cargo condensing and an automated control system. Delivery of the equipment is scheduled for June 2022.

