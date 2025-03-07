WSF Hybrid-Electric Ferry Conversions Put on Ice

In a move to restore full domestic ferry service by summer, Governor Bob Ferguson said that Washington State Ferries (WSF) will delay the hybrid-electric conversion of two of the state’s largest ferries.

The decision comes as WSF works to increase its operational fleet, ensuring that 18 vessels are in service simultaneously for the first time since 2019. Restoring full domestic ferry service requires 21 vessels, with at least 18 running at any given time. By postponing the hybrid-electric upgrades until after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the state aims to prioritize immediate service improvements for ferry-dependent communities.

“Washingtonians count on fast, reliable ferries to get to work and access critical services,” Ferguson said. “We must do everything we can to fully restore ferry service to pre-pandemic levels. This decision immediately improves customer service and centers the people.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, WSF has operated on a reduced schedule, leading to long wait times and disruptions. Some of the state’s busiest ferry routes—such as Bremerton to Seattle—have suffered significant delays, forcing commuters to wait more than two hours between boats.

The Wenatchee, the first WSF vessel to undergo hybrid-electric conversion, has been out of service for at least 22 months and is expected to return later this summer. Converting additional ferries would have removed more vessels from service for extended periods, further straining the system.

While hybrid-electric upgrades are on hold for existing ferries, the state is still moving forward with plans to procure new electric vessels. WSF is currently reviewing bids from shipbuilders and expects to finalize contracts by late May, potentially adding up to five new electric ferries to the fleet in the coming years.

Meanwhile, Governor Ferguson announced a leadership shift to strengthen ferry system oversight. Steve Nevey, the head of Washington State Ferries, has been promoted to Deputy Transportation Secretary, elevating his role in decision-making and giving him a direct line to the governor’s office.

Before taking office Ferguson met with Whidbey Island residents to discuss ongoing ferry challenges and even rode a ferry to observe operations firsthand. He also plans to visit the San Juan Islands on July 15 to hear from residents facing ferry-related disruptions.

Additionally, WSF is working to address workforce shortages, another major factor in service reliability. Efforts include recruiting, retaining, and training more ferry workers, alongside a $26 million investment in worker compensation negotiated through collective bargaining agreements.

Looking beyond 2026, Ferguson aims to replace 11 more vessels before 2040 to keep the fleet modern and fully operational. The plan represents a balancing act—modernizing Washington’s ferry system while ensuring reliable service in the short term.