Thursday, December 19, 2024
X-DF-M Engine Completes Full-Load Running on Methanol

December 19, 2024

Image courtesy WinGD

WinGD hit a milestone with its X-DF-M methanol-fuelled engine design, running the first commercial engine at full load on more than 95% methanol fuel. The 10-cylinder, 92-bore 10X92DF-M engine was run on a testbed at CSSC-MES Diesel (CMD) in Shanghai in mid-December.

The engine will be installed on the fourth of a series of 16,000 TEU container vessels being built for COSCO Shipping Lines at COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Yangzhou) shipyard. Te single-fuel 10X92-B engines on earlier vessels in the series will be converted for methanol once the first newbuild X-DF-M engine has been commissioned.

Earlier this year COSCO Shipping Lines confirmed the selection of 9X92DF-M engines for an additional twelve 14,000 TEU vessels.

