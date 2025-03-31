Yang Ming Buys Three Methanol Dual-Fuel Containership Newbuilds

Taiwanese shipping firm Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp has purchased three 8,000 TEU methanol dual-fuel-ready container ships from Japanese ship leasing company Shoei Kisen Kaisha.

The vessels, being built by Imabari Shipbuilding, are scheduled for delivery between 2028 and 2029.

Yang Ming said the acquisition will strengthen its global service network and reinforce its commitment to providing customers with reliable and sustainable transportation service.

To support business growth and maintain core competitiveness, Yang Ming’s fleet optimization plan to add up to thirteen 8,000–15,000 TEU class containerships was approved at company’s board meeting.

The acquisition of the three 8,000 TEU vessels, currently under construction, marks the first phase of the plan.

The remaining portion will be carried out in accordance with internal procurement procedures to ensure mid- to long-term fleet stability and maintain service quality.

The new vessels will be equipped with energy-efficient main engines, ensuring immediate energy savings while maintaining flexibility for the future adoption of alternative fuels.

“To address the challenges posed by evolving geopolitics, supply chain regrouping, and the increasing demand for green services, Yang Ming continues to enhance fleet competitiveness by maintaining existing tonnage, expanding its business, and strengthening regional services to broaden its service portfolio.

“The company will pursue digitalization, smart technologies, and energy efficiency transitions to enhance resilience against external challenges while staying true to its vision of becoming customers’ top choice of transportation services and play a crucial role in the industry,” Yang Ming said in a statement.