Yanmar to Accelerate Hydrogen Engine Production

Yanmar Power Technology has received Japanese government approval for its production plans for hydrogen-fueled engines and fuel cells.

The planned project aims to establish an advanced production system for zero-emission ships powered by hydrogen and batteries.

In August 2023, Yanmar introduced a hydrogen fuel cell system for marine use. Additionally, Yanmar has completed onshore tests of a pilot-ignition hydrogen 4-stroke high-speed engine for power generation in coastal vessels, achieving a rated output of approximately 500 kW. This trial was conducted as part of the Nippon Foundation’s zero emission ship demonstration experiment.

With support from the Zero Emission Ship Construction Promotion Project, Yanmar plans to accelerate its hydrogen engine production targets from 2050 to 2040. The company also aims to achieve 100% carbon-neutral marine power products, including hydrogen engines, around 2045—exceeding the IMO’s greenhouse gas reduction targets.



