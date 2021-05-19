Yara Marine Technologies Opens Shop in Poland

Yara Marine Technologies announced it has opened a new shop in Gdańsk, Poland, as the company moves into installation services. The new site will serve turnkey deliveries as part of the company’s green tech expansion, such as shore power and WindWings, as well as onboard repairs and upgrades.

"When introducing new and unfamiliar technologies to the maritime industry, we experience that we need to be able to supervise and cover some of the installations ourselves, if only to get local installation and commissioning teams on the right track. We often send our engineers to help on particularly difficult tasks, and now we can send our installation team as well," said Aleksander Askeland, CSO at Yara Marine Technologies, a fully owned subsidiary of Yara International.

To start with, the installation team will focus on conversions, assembly, welding and repairs.

"Especially with smaller upgrades on existing equipment, we find that a small and lean in-house installation team adds a lot of value for our customers," Askeland continued.

Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with branches now in Sweden, Poland and China, Yara Marine Technologies said the new site will also function as an addition to Yara Marine’s suppliers in the after-sales part of the business.

"We keep track of repairs and maintenance, and to continue our service improvements we decided to do some of the critical repairs—like welding—ourselves, as a complement to our preferred subcontractors. The goal is to increase our capacity for supervision and control," said Clas Roth, Head of Customer Service Operations at Yara Marine Technologies.

Yara Marine Technologies provides a portfolio of green technologies, from scrubbers to turnkey shore power solutions and WindWings wind-assisted propulsion and route optimization systems.

"We know how to introduce and implement green maritime technologies. This is our core competence, which we developed throughout our scrubber business journey. We are able to do conversions with several of our new products, like shore power, out of dry dock. In these cases, we experience that ship owners prefer turnkey solutions with a single point of contact and responsibility. Our new Poland site—and the capacity for supervision and control it provides us with—enables us to take full responsibility for these installations," Roth said.