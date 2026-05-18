ZESTAs Announces Global Liquid Hydrogen Alliance

The Zero Emissions Ship Technology Association (ZESTAs) launched the Global Liquid Hydrogen Alliance (Alliance), a new international platform dedicated to advancing pure green hydrogen and liquid hydrogen (LH 2 ) as a deployable, scalable, and commercially viable zero-emission fuel for international maritime shipping.

The Alliance launches as the transition moves from aspiration to deployment. At MEPC 84, the IMO’s Net Zero Framework emerged intact as the agreed basis for future negotiations, confirming that a clear global majority continues to back the world’s first globally binding carbon price for shipping. The signal is unambiguous: the regulatory direction is set, the political will is durable, and the window for first movers to shape the terms of that transition is now. Yet capital intent alone is not enough. Over 600 hydrogen project announcements globally are linked to Europe, backed by more than USD$204 billion (€175 billion) in committed investment, yet projects remain fragmented, offtake is uncoordinated, and final investment decisions are stalling. The gap is not ambition. It is architecture. ZESTAs is bringing together the organizations ready to build the LH 2 value chain in the real world, faster, at scale, and with credibility.

Unlike broader hydrogen initiatives focused primarily on derivatives or blended fuels, the Alliance will work exclusively on pure green hydrogen, building a neutral, transparent evidence base and driving the commercial and policy coordination needed to make the fuel bankable and operational.

What the Global Liquid Hydrogen Alliance will deliver

The Alliance will operate as an action-focused platform built around four priorities:

Build a global ground truth for LH₂Create a neutral, verifiable evidence base around liquid hydrogen technology, safety, logistics, costs, and performance to support policymakers, investors, ports, shipowners, and offtakers. Position LH₂ as a primary energy carrier for shippingAdvance a clear, technically grounded argument for LH₂ as a primary zero-emission marine energy carrier, particularly for long-range, energy-dense, and globally tradable applications. Accelerate market creation and international alignmentSupport for demand aggregation, offtaker coordination, standards development, certification pathways, and aligned policy engagement across the IMO, Europe, and across key producing regions like Africa, the Caribbean, Latin America, and even on the high seas. Turn policy momentum into deploymentIdentify how LH₂ rolls out through shipping corridors, port infrastructure, vessel integration, and supply chain partnerships, including routes that reduce dependence on fossil fuel chokepoints and build energy resilience for importing nations, making the case that climate alignment and supply chain security are the same investment.

LH₂ is uniquely suited to long-range, high-energy-density maritime applications where other zero-emission fuels face infrastructure or scalability constraints. It is the only zero-emission maritime fuel that can be produced, stored, and transported at scale using renewable electricity, without the safety, toxicity, traceability, or land-use trade-offs associated with ammonia, methanol, or crop-based biofuels. The technology is not emerging; it has an industrial track record spanning more than six decades, with a global market currently valued at approximately $45 billion and global liquefaction capacity of around 600 tonnes per day. Containerized LH 2 transport is commercially operational today, using standard 40-foot cryogenic containers transportable by road, rail, and ship under existing regulatory frameworks, with no new infrastructure category required.

The deployment gap is geographic and coordination-related, not technical: Europe, which is projected to account for roughly one-third of global hydrogen demand, currently has only around 30 tonnes per day of liquefaction capacity. With vessel deployments already underway and investments in bunkering infrastructure advancing in key port hubs across Europe, Asia, and the Pacific, LH 2 is ready to scale. The Alliance will provide the technical evidence base, policy coordination, and commercial frameworks that convert available technology into bankable deployment.

Join the Global Liquid Hydrogen Alliance

The Alliance is open to companies across the value chain, including shipowners, ports, hydrogen producers, technology developers, classification and safety stakeholders, infrastructure developers, cargo interests, investors, and public-sector partners, united by a shared focus on making LH₂ bankable and deployable now.

ZESTAs is inviting organizations to join as Founding Members and help shape the frameworks, evidence base, and deployment pathways that will define this fuel’s role in zero-emission shipping.