Tuesday, July 30, 2024
ZIM Opens USA Headquarters in Virginia Beach

July 30, 2024

From right: Nissim Yochai, ZIM USA President; Bobby Dyer, Virginia Beach Mayor; Eli Glickman, ZIM President and CEO; Glenn Youngkin, Virginia Governor; Sheppard Miller, Virginia Secretary of Transport; Congresswoman Jen Kiggans. (Photo: ZIM)

Israeli ocean carrier ZIM celebrated the grand opening of its new U.S. headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va.

"We are excited to open our new U.S.A. headquarters in Virginia Beach. This milestone is a testament to our commitment to growth and innovation," said Eli Glickman, ZIM President and CEO. "I extend my deepest gratitude to Governor Glenn Youngkin for creating a business-friendly atmosphere in Virginia and to Mayor Bobby Dyer for his crucial support and dedication."

Nissim Yochai, President of ZIM USA, said, "This new campus is a significant milestone for ZIM USA. It will enable us to continue fostering growth in an innovative environment. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to making this possible.”