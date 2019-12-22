ZPMC Contracts Royal IHC for J-Lay System

Royal IHC, the supplier of equipment, vessels and services for the offshore and dredging markets, has signed a contract with China’s Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co (ZPMC) to support the installation and commissioning of the J-Lay system on ZPMC’s multipurpose vessel JSD6000 in Changxing, China.



The J-Lay system was delivered by IHC in April 2019 after one of the most complex mobilization operations ever seen in the North East of England.



As part of this new contract, IHC will be responsible for the design and build of the stinger, the installation and commissioning of the pipelay system, as well as its ongoing preservation and maintenance, and offering support during the sea trials.



The JSD6000 – paired with the 2,000t J-Lay system – will be a best-in-class multipurpose vessel and set the benchmark for the offshore industry. In addition, it will provide ZPMC with access to high-end turnkey opportunities in the market.



“We are delighted to continue our partnership with ZPMC,” says IHC’s Executive Commercial Director Mark Gillespie. “Our ongoing support will ensure that this state-of-the-art equipment enters the market as safely and efficiently as possible.”