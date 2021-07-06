ABB's Azipod Gets Automated Steering Function

ABB said it has added an automated steering function for its Azipod electric propulsion system that helps further minimize fuel consumption and emissions.

The new digital solution, ABB Ability OptimE – Toe Angle Optimization for Propulsion, is designed to automatically select the optimal steering angle for the ship’s Azipod system, leading to further fuel savings of up to 1.5%, depending on a ship’s operating profile. ABB Ability OptimE automatically adjusts the steering angle to achieve continuous optimal flow through the propulsors, taking prevailing operational needs and working conditions into account.

“Maximizing the energy efficiency of assets is a top priority for ABB and we are delighted to demonstrate yet further fuel savings and emission reductions in our Azipod propulsion systems,” said Antto Shemeikka, Vice President Digital Services, ABB Marine & Ports. “We view the ship as a system where hardware and software operate seamlessly together to deliver maximum efficiency. We believe that every shipowner using Azipod technology will want to capitalize on the further efficiency gains enabled by ABB Ability OptimE.”

ABB Azipod propulsion is a gearless steerable propulsion system where the electric drive motor is in a submerged pod outside the ship’s hull. Azipod units can rotate through 360 degrees to increase maneuverability and operating efficiency.

(Image: ABB)