Marine Link
Saturday, July 24, 2021
SUBSCRIBE

ABB's Azipod Gets Automated Steering Function

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 6, 2021

Suitable both for newbuilds and retrofitting, ABB Ability OptimE is the latest example of the growing number of ABB Marine & Ports ‘Bridge to Propeller’ integrated solutions for ships, which include bridge control, sensors, digital reporting, automation and propulsion technology. (Image: ABB)

Suitable both for newbuilds and retrofitting, ABB Ability OptimE is the latest example of the growing number of ABB Marine & Ports ‘Bridge to Propeller’ integrated solutions for ships, which include bridge control, sensors, digital reporting, automation and propulsion technology. (Image: ABB)

ABB said it has added an automated steering function for its Azipod electric propulsion system that helps further minimize fuel consumption and emissions.

The new digital solution, ABB Ability OptimE – Toe Angle Optimization for Propulsion, is designed to automatically select the optimal steering angle for the ship’s Azipod system, leading to further fuel savings of up to 1.5%, depending on a ship’s operating profile. ABB Ability OptimE automatically adjusts the steering angle to achieve continuous optimal flow through the propulsors, taking prevailing operational needs and working conditions into account.

“Maximizing the energy efficiency of assets is a top priority for ABB and we are delighted to demonstrate yet further fuel savings and emission reductions in our Azipod propulsion systems,” said Antto Shemeikka, Vice President Digital Services, ABB Marine & Ports. “We view the ship as a system where hardware and software operate seamlessly together to deliver maximum efficiency. We believe that every shipowner using Azipod technology will want to capitalize on the further efficiency gains enabled by ABB Ability OptimE.”

ABB Azipod propulsion is a gearless steerable propulsion system where the electric drive motor is in a submerged pod outside the ship’s hull. Azipod units can rotate through 360 degrees to increase maneuverability and operating efficiency.

(Image: ABB)

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Canada Commissions First Warship in 25 years
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News