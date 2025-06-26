ABS Expands Network of Learning Hubs With Hellenic Ship Safety Center

ABS opened the doors on its latest training center, the Hellenic Ship Safety Center in Athens, harnessing the power of new immersive training techniques, game-based learning and virtual reality environments for the Greek shipping community.

Greek shipping leaders joined ABS executives at the opening celebration for the new facility that features computer simulation stations, collaboration areas and a training room for virtual reality and game-based scenarios and interaction.

The Athens location is the latest in a family of dedicated centers from ABS, including those in Doha and Singapore, that are designed to prepare seafarers to handle a multi-dimensional industry with alternative fuels and emerging technologies.

The training facilities also feature the new ABS MetaSHIP Fleet: the ABS Spirit, the ABS Eagle, and the ABS Integrity, are highly realistic virtual vessels, built to scale from actual ship drawings. They allow learners to conduct virtual field trips, select vessel types and ages, and perform inspections, surveys, and documentation—all in a safe, controlled environment.

The Athens center, which has the support of the Hellenic Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Union of Greek Shipowners, will address critical emerging safety issues such as handling dynamic fuels, risks generated by cyber-enabled systems, hybrid battery propulsion and other technological driven changes onboard.