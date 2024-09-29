ABS Grants AIP for Ammonia Fuel Retrofit Solution

An ammonia fuel supply system that can be retrofitted to existing vessels or installed on newbuilds has earned approval in principle (AIP) from ABS.

The ammonia fuel supply system from Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases features high efficiency pumps and an integrated fuel management system.

Konstantinos Fakiolas, Director of Marine, Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases, said: “Nikkiso’s FSS for ammonia is designed under the principles of redundancy, enhanced reliability and robustness with the highest safety standards for mitigating leakages and slippages.”

“The ability to retrofit is significant for the maritime industry to meet sustainability objectives. This new fuel supply system promises a solution with decarbonization benefits of alternative fuels like ammonia to be available for existing vessels near-term,” said Michael Kei, ABS Vice President, Technology.



