ABS, HD Hyundai to Collaborate on Naval Shipbuilding

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that opens the door for joint development projects to develop international naval ships.

With the goal of achieving approval in principle, ABS will apply its goal-based and prescriptive requirements to three different types of naval ship designs from HHI, including HDA-24000: Auxiliary Logistic Support Ship, HDF-3200: Frigate, and HDP-2200: Offshore Patrol Vessel.

“With extensive experience supporting government ships worldwide, ABS is the ideal, trusted partner for these new innovative projects.

“Our comprehensive Rules and guides for both domestic and international naval vessels are tailored to their unique design, structure and purpose. We are excited to join HHI on this new venture, supporting fleets for the U.S. and allied nations,” said Bruce Baffer, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Government.

“It is a great honor to sign on this MoU with ABS, the leading global classification society, and I think this agreement is a significant step toward creating new business opportunities for HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.

“We believe this is a meaningful collaboration that will allow HHI’s export naval ship design to be verified by ABS,” added Won-Ho Joo, COO & Senior Executive Vice President of Naval & Special Ship Business Unit.