ABS Wavesight Platform Selected For Digitalized FuelEU, EU ETS Compliance

ABS Wavesight, the ABS-affiliated software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, has been chosen by Navios Maritime Partners L.P. to provide a single integrated platform to support compliance with the FuelEU Maritime Regulation and EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) requirements.

As of January 1, 2025, companies with ships calling on EU ports must collect and report key fuel-related data in preparation for EU submission deadlines. The ABS Wavesight platform offers a seamless experience that automates data reporting and simplifies the process of submitting data for statutory verification to ABS through a convenient API connection.

The FuelEU Maritime Regulation and EU ETS are regulatory measures that aim to decarbonize maritime transport in the EU. EU ETS is a market-based measure which sets tank-to-wake emissions limits along with new CO 2 emissions allowances which are continually reduced on a yearly basis. The Fuel EU Maritime Regulation targets the well-to-wake greenhouse gas intensity of a ship’s energy use, introducing three key requirements which include reducing the GHG intensity of the energy used on board, usage of onshore power supply in the main European ports and incentivizing the uptake of renewable and sustainable fuels.

ABS Wavesight is committed to equipping maritime organizations with the tools and integrations needed to navigate an evolving landscape of environmental regulations, rising operational demands, and the drive toward a greener future.